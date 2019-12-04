Shay Mitchell's Social Media Posts That Will Give You Mama Goals

Shay Mitchell is a popular Canadian actress who rose to fame with the hit show, Pretty Little Liars. She has also been a model, entrepreneur, and author. Shay also starred in the Netflix series, You, and in the film The Possession of Hannah Grace. Shay co-authored the young adult novel Bliss with author Michaela Blaney. Shay Mitchell has also been active with her YouTube channel that is all about her lifestyle. Shay likes to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. The actress suffered a miscarriage in January 2018 but soon happiness found her again as she and partner Matte Babel had a baby girl in October 2019.

Shay Mitchell: Actress turned Mama

Shay Mitchell announced the birth of her baby girl, Atlas Noa on 20 October 2019 on her social media account. The actress put out pregnancy photos on her Instagram. Shay earlier ruled over social media as she sent out photos from her pregnancy photoshoot. Shay has been doing wonders with her pregnancy and post-pregnancy looks.

Shay has totally given mama goals to her fans. The actress has nailed not just a good figure but has proved to be a sizzling mama. Shay recently posted a few great pictures of her baby and herself. She wore a black beanie and oversized jackets with her baby tightly snuggling to her chest.

