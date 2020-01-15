Kylie Jenner And Other Hollywood Celebrities Who Rocked Neon Outfits, See Pics

Neon coloured outfits are always a rage among fashion lovers. Many Hollywood A-listers donned these colours on various occassions. Red carpet events, night outs, beach vacations or simple outings, they are seen wearing them on almost any occasion. Here’s a list of celebs who have sported neon outfits and are often seen wearing them.

Kylie Jenner

It rarely is the case when there is a fashion trend and Kylie Jenner is not a part of it. In this adorable series of pictures posted on her Instagram account, Kylie is seen hugging her daughter Stormi. She is seen wearing a neon two-piece bikini with a scoop neckline. As Stormi is looking at the camera, Kylie is seen hiding her face behind Stormi.

Jaden Smith

American rapper, singer, songwriter and actor, Jaden Smith is a known lover of neon clothes. He is often seen making appearances in neon t-shirts and jackets. In this picture, Jaden is seen wearing a bright neon green jacket. He accessorised it with black sunglasses and hair styled in dreadlocks.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

The model and wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey is often seen in neon. In this picture, Hailey is seen holding her pet dog. She’s seen wearing a pink hooded puffer jacket. Her love for neon is visible on her dog too. The dog is seen in a similar neon green ensemble.

Olivia Culpo

American fashion influencer, Olivia Culpo is visibly bright in this picture like her ensemble. She’s seen wearing a neon green two-piece bikini that flaunted her toned physique. She’s seen showing off her abs and relaxing by the pool.

Kendall Jenner

Style icon Kendall Jenner looks stunning in this green and black outfit. She is seen wearing a green ruffled top. She paired it with what looked like a PVC black skinny fit trousers. The Diva accessorised it with emerald green drop earrings.

