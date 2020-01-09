The Debate
Hailey Baldwin Speaks Up For Justin Bieber As He Receives Backlash For Lyme Disease

Hollywood News

Hailey Baldwin goes out in support of her husband, Justin Bieber and condemned trolls for mocking him for suffering from Lyme disease. Read on to know more

hailey baldwin

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber on Wednesday (January 8, 2020), in a social media post, revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection reportedly caused due to climate crisis. Soon after his Instagram post, wishes started to pour in for the singer, as his friends and fans wished him good health and speedy recovery. Check out the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

While some wished Justin a speedy recovery, there were some who mocked the singer and his health condition that he was facing. His supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin, came out in support of the singer and condemned trolls for mocking him for suffering from Lyme disease.

Hailey tweeted and lashed out at those on social media, who had been ‘belittling’ the news of her husband’s sickness.

Also read | Justin Bieber Joins TikTok Ahead Of New Single 'Yummy' And Fans Can't Keep Calm

In the following tweets, she expressed her gratitude towards Yolanda, Bella and Gigi Hadid, celebrity models as they helped Hailey get through the hard-hitting news that her husband was facing. Check out the tweet here.

Also read | Justin Bieber Reveals Battling Lyme Disease; Facts You Need To Know About The Rare Disease

Further on, she also gave a huge shout out to Avril Lavigne. She thanked the singer who has decided to devote her time and energy into educating and helping others through The Avril Lavigne Foundation. The institute is laid to support individuals with Lyme disease and disabilities.

Also read | Justin Bieber Laughing At Himself Is The Only Thing You Need Right Now | See Memes Here

For the unknown, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. The symptoms may include tiredness, aches and loss of energy. In other news, Justin Bieber recently released his new single Yummy on January 3. 

Also read | Selena Gomez Reveals How Taylor Swift Stood By Her After Split With Justin Bieber!

Image courtesy: Hailey Bieber Instagram

 

 

