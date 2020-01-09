Hailey Baldwin Speaks Up For Justin Bieber As He Receives Backlash For Lyme Disease

Canadian singer and songwriter Justin Bieber on Wednesday (January 8, 2020), in a social media post, revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, an infection reportedly caused due to climate crisis. Soon after his Instagram post, wishes started to pour in for the singer, as his friends and fans wished him good health and speedy recovery. Check out the post here.

While some wished Justin a speedy recovery, there were some who mocked the singer and his health condition that he was facing. His supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin, came out in support of the singer and condemned trolls for mocking him for suffering from Lyme disease.

Hailey tweeted and lashed out at those on social media, who had been ‘belittling’ the news of her husband’s sickness.

For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

In the following tweets, she expressed her gratitude towards Yolanda, Bella and Gigi Hadid, celebrity models as they helped Hailey get through the hard-hitting news that her husband was facing. Check out the tweet here.

I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women! — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Further on, she also gave a huge shout out to Avril Lavigne. She thanked the singer who has decided to devote her time and energy into educating and helping others through The Avril Lavigne Foundation. The institute is laid to support individuals with Lyme disease and disabilities.

Thank you @HaileyBieber for your kind words. So sorry to hear about @justinbieber having to go through this awful disease. The fact that it’s hard to diagnose and is so debilitating was something I suffered through also https://t.co/nbCRTFWv53 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 9, 2020

For the unknown, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks. The symptoms may include tiredness, aches and loss of energy. In other news, Justin Bieber recently released his new single Yummy on January 3.

