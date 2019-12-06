Rakul Preet To Reunite With Her Former Co Stars Sidharth And Ajay In A Comedy Movie

Rakul Preet Singh who is an Indian film actor and model has been signed up for Indra Kumar’s next movie. The actor has predominantly worked in the Telugu and Tamil film industries and a few Bollywood movies up till now. She will be seen on the silver screen along with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Filmmaker Indra Kumar had previously finalised Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra for his social comedy which is likely to come out next year. According to the sources of a leading media portal, the filmmaker was looking for a pretty face who is also a good on-screen performer. It is reported that Ajay Devgn too might get on board and produce the movie with Indra Kumar.

Rakul Preet has worked in two Bollywood films this year, one being De De Pyaar De, opposite Ajay Devgn and the other one being a Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan in a special appearance. De De Pyaar De was a blockbuster at the box office. It is reported that actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra suggested Rakul Preet’s name seeing her professionalism and felt that she was suitable for the role. According to reports from a leading media portal, the movie will also have two other young actors, apart from Ajay, Sid, and Rakul.

Rakul Preet's upcoming projects

Rakul Preet, apart from this project, has two other movies lined up to release in the year 2020. She has been a part of Nikkhil Advani's next production venture, which will be a cross-border love story. The actor will be seen on the big screen opposite Arjun Kapoor. Another project that Rakul would be working on is a movie starring John Abraham. The movie is titled Attack and the shooting for the movie will start in January next year. The Indra Kumar Comedy is also likely to start sometime around 2020 March-end.

