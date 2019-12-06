Hollywood Classics That Never Get Old No Matter How Many Times One Watches Them

There is a huge number of Hollywood classics that have been marked iconic marks. Film enthusiasts will never let these classics of Hollywood get sidelined. Each of these movies delivers a heady dose of nostalgia. Here is a list of Hollywood classics that are popular among audiences and should be on every movie buff's to-watch list.

Citizen Kane

Directed by Orson Welles, it is a quasi-biographical film that revolves around the life and life and legacy of Charles Foster Kane. This was Welles’ first feature-length and the Hollywood classic was nominated at the Academy Awards in nine different categories from which it won the Academy Award for Best Writing (Original Screenplay). The film stars Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Everett Sloane, Ray Collins, George Coulouris and Agnes Moorehead.

Psycho

The 1960 American psychological horror was an adaption of the 1959 novel of the same name by Robert Bloch. The film focuses on an encounter between a secretary, Marion Crane, who backstabs her employe by stealing money and ends up at a secluded motel. The film got mixed reviews during its initial stage of being released, but it soon got the appreciation it deserved. Psycho was nominated for four Academy Awards which includes Best Supporting Actress for Leigh and Best Director for Alfred Hitchcock.

The Sound of Music

Robert Wise took up the responsibility of directing as well as producing this musical film which was based on Richard Rodgers’ theatre musical which goes by the same name. The interesting thing about the film is that it was first released as a roadshow theatrical but in a year The Sound of Music had become the highest-grossing film of all-time—surpassing Gone with the Wind.

The Godfather

This film is considered as one of the best performances that Hollywood has gifted to the world. The Francis Ford Coppola directed film went on to be so popular that the fans wanted to see more of the characters and the makers ended up carving three applaudable parts of The Godfather. The film stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano and Robert Duvall.

Titanic

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is undoubtedly one of the most popular films in Hollywood. The movie is about a girl who comes from a wealthy falling in love with a kind but poor artist on the luxurious, ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic. The story is based on a real-life incident and the director started the film after he shot footage of the actual Titanic wreck.

