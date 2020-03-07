Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry And Several Others Who Impressed The Fashion Police This Week

March 2020 is off to a good start with our favourite celebrities grabbing all the headlines this week. From Katy Perry’s pregnancy announcement to Sophie Turner’s fashion regrets, this week was nothing but a blockbuster when it comes to fashion. Our celebrities in Hollywood did not fail to give us fashion goals with their gorgeous styles.

Check out the fashion recap from the last week. The list includes news updates about Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner and Katy Perry:

Hollywood fashion recap from last week

1. Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner give us sister goals in these matching bikinis

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner jetted off to the Bahamas earlier this week. The sisters took to social media to give us a sneak-peek into their matching printed bikinis. The internet was taken by a storm and many fans dropped in their messages complimenting the Jenner sisters.

2. Sophie Turner’s fashion regrets

In a recent interview, Sophie Turner revealed that she regrets her red Louis Vuitton blazer dress that she wore to her Game Of Thrones co-star Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding in 2018. She even went on to say that it was also one of her “worst looks” to date. The actor further said that it was a fashion emergency in which she had to wear a red blazer dress.

3. Katy Perry's pregnancy announcement in floral outfit, which was similar to Beyonce's

Katy Perry’s pregnancy announcement was one of the major things that caused a storm on the internet this week. She shared the news with her fans through her latest music video, Never Worn White. She chose an outfit similar to the one that Beyonce had donned for her photoshoot when she revealed she was pregnant.

