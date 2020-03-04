Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Twin In Bikinis At The Bahamas; See Pics

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are currently in the beautiful islands of Bahamas. While the sister duo is at the Bahamas, they were seen twinning and posing for the camera at one of the beaches. Kylie and Kendall are both one of the highest followed social media celebrities and the twinning picture of the Kylie and Kendall has taken the internet by storm as fans are pouring their love for the Jenner sisters. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also| When Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Redefined Sister Goals, See Pics

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner pose in twinning bikinis:

In this Instagram post by Kylie Jenner, it can be seen that both the Kylie and Kendall are enjoying their time in the Bahamas. Kylie shared three pictures of her and Kendall in this post. Both Kylie and Kendall are seen sporting the same yellow swimsuits which had green and blue highlights. Kylie and Kendall are seen lounging on the beach as they pose outside a tropical getaway. In the pictures, both Kylie and Kendall are seen showing off their long legs and beach-ready bodies.

Read Also| Kylie Jenner Back With Travis Scott? Her Insta Stories Give Fans Hope Of A Patch-up

This is not the only picture that Kylie Jenner shared on her Instagram. She also shared a photo of herself in a brown and gold bikini with a sun-kissed filter. Kylie captioned the picture by writing “TALK TO ME NICE” with a brown heart emoji. Take a look at Kylie Jenner's photo here.

Read Also| Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Summer Body And Diljit Dosanjh Appreciates The Post; See Pics

Kendall Jenner also shared a picture of herself enjoying her time at the beach. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself resting at the beach. Kendall was sporting a multi-coloured strapless string bikini and a hat. Kendall captioned the picture by writing “me and this bikini: a love story”. Take a look at Kendall Jenner's photo here.

Read Also| Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her New Hair And $150,000 Handbag While Travelling On A Private Plane

(Source: Kylie Jenner Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.