Pregnant Katy Perry's Flowery Ensemble Reminds Fans Of Beyonce's Outfit

Katy Perry is one of the most popular singers in this era. Her pregnancy rumours have been making the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Recently she officially announced with her new music video.

Katy Perry released her music video Never Worn White. Katy surprised her fans with the news of her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with actor fiancé, Orlando Bloom. In the song, Katy Perry is seen wearing a white gown as she cradles her baby bump. This has cleared the air around her pregnancy. In the same song, she can be seen nailing the flowery look as she is seen in a floral gown and a similar headgear. This has sparked the new face-off between Katy Perry and Beyonce.

When Beyonce was pregnant, she also wore a similar flowery headgear to flaunt her baby bump. She was seen in a red bodycon dress that highlighted her baby bump. She accessorised it with a flower headgear that looked bigger than her baby bump.

Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a small clip from the video. She also made an announcement on Twitter where she broke the news to her fans. Talking about her baby bump, she was seen telling her fans that she is very glad that she will not have to suck it in anymore.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

