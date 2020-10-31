Hollywood Halloween 2020; Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello's Outfits

Celebrities have gotten into the Halloween 2020 spirit a day earlier on Instagram. Showing off their Halloween 2020 costumes, they took to their Instagram. Have a look at them. Halsey fired up her Instagram stories this Friday to reveal that she was all dressed up as a nun in anticipation of the holiday. The 26-year-old singer put a sultry touch on her habit which had a peekaboo section carved out to flaunt her Halloween dress. She propped her post with a book.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello also swirled by her social media to tease the outfits she and her beau Shawn Mendes will wear on the big day. The former Fifth Harmony member already had a set of eerie fangs in, excitedly informing her followers in a caption saying that it was time. She also showed off The Halloween legend himself by which she meant her boyfriend Shawn. Shawn's hands glittered red and blue with lights that were shining out from between them as he pressed them together. In a sweet touch, his fake fangs seemed to be an accurate match for Camila's.

Heidi Klum gets herself decked up in a stunningly extravagant Halloween costume every year. This year, despite lockdown, she was at it again on Friday. The model has been sharing periodic social media updates as she had her incredibly ornate look put together.

Meanwhile, Janelle Monae's Halloween getup was a double-act with a doll - she was dressed as the Good Guy toy while carrying a plastic Chucky. Kourtney Kardashian was seen dressed in a black leotard with a black bow tie on. She said she was going as a performer. The shot was from sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday party, a TV special. The 41-year-old was later seen in this skeleton hoodie.

Kim Kardashian was dressed as Carole Baskin from Tiger King. And her pal Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic: I don’t think anything will beat Sonny and Cher BUT this comes Close!! Joe Exotic, Carol Baskin, and MY tigers, she said. Kelly Ripa shared two looks, #halloween 2020. How it started, and how it was going because two things can be true at once. Kylie Jenner dressed as a Power Ranger with her friends.

