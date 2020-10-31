Halloween Food Ideas To Use At Halloween Party Or For Simple Spooky Family Time

Quick links:
Halloween food ideas are a major part of the October celebrations. The festival is believed to have originated from the Celtic festival that was called Samhain. This was when people would gather together to light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. People often look out for some good ideas for food for Halloween. The best and easy Halloween party food that is traditional as well as easy to make are cookies, cupcakes, cocktails, and cakes. Here are some more ideas to use this Halloween where one can use various foodstuffs and give them a twist of horror to make anything and everything that you eat spooky. Read on for some interesting Halloween food ideas.
Be it your jalebis or cookies, or just about anything that you serve on Halloween, make sure to add the eyes made with either buttercream or spray cream. To make the eyeballs you can use chocolate chips. Here are some examples.
Carve your bell peppers or any food item that you can practically carve and make your versions of jack o lanterns with them. These carved veggies can then be stuffed with your preferred stuffing and baked for the perfect Halloween bell peppers. Here is an example.
Be it your regular coffee, toast or oats. Here are some examples to turn them into horrifying and fun versions for Halloween 2020. Here are two examples.
Beetroot cocktails- This cocktail gives a perfect Bloody Mary vibe to the Halloween theme. Start by preparing beetroot lemonade, by mixing raw beetroot, lemon juice, and sugar. Keep in the fridge for one hour while mixing the mixture at intervals to dissolve the sugar. Now, pour 25ml of this mixture into each glass and mix Aperol, ice cube and top it with Prosecco. Just like this, many other spooky recipes are available on the internet that the adults can try out.
Halloween festival is observed in parts of the UK, Hong Kong, Tokyo, the US, and Canada. People dress up in their scariest costumes so as to ward off evil spirits. The history of this festival dates back to 2000 years ago when the Celtics observed the festival on the last day of harvest in European countries. Have a Happy Halloween 2020!
