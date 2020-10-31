5 Halloween Pumpkin Ideas That You Need For This Halloween 2020

Halloween is observed in many countries of the world. Each year, Halloween is celebrated on the day before the Saints Day which falls on November 1, each year. The tradition is believed to have originated from the Celtic festival that was called Samhain. This was when people would gather together to light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. As years passed by, Halloween evolved into a day where children would go for trick or treating, families would carve pumpkins to make jack-o-lanterns, attend Halloween themed parties, and wear Halloween costumes. Every year, people look out for some good Halloween pumpkin carving ideas. Read on for some interesting Halloween pumpkin ideas to apply this year.

Halloween pumpkin ideas

For those who just can't carve!

Make coloured eyes, mouth and nose as you please on a piece of paper. Cut the desired shape from the paper and stick it on to the pumpkin to resemble the eyes mouth and nose of your pumpkin. Here is an example.

Stencil Carving

Draw the desired design of how you have imagined your jack-o-lantern to look like on to a paper. Use the paper as a stencil and use a pencil to mark the areas on your pumpkin. Finally cut according to the marked design. Here is an example to use stencils that will help to make those perfect precision cuts on your pumpkin.

Spray paint your pumpkin

Try the new trend that is in this year, the trend is to spray paint your pumpkin and go crazy with your creativity. Even children would love this new method. To complete the pumpkin let your kids use their craft ideas to design the pumpkin as well. Here is an example.

Pumpkin eating another pumpkin concept

This is also a fun trend to carve the simplest of the pumpkin design and make it look creative and unique. One needs to make sure that the mouth region of the pumpkin is comparatively larger than the usual size. And at last, place a small pumpkin inside the mouth of the pumpkin. Here is an example.

Pumpkin lantern

Making a lantern out of your pumpkin can never grow old. This helps to sway the attention of the viewers from any amateur pumpkin carving one may have done. Suspend a hollowed-out pumpkin by using a sturdy rope. Make sure to place a light bulb or candles inside it safely to light up your pumpkin lantern. Here is an example.

Once you are done executing your Halloween carving ideas, enjoy the Halloween 2020 by visiting some drive-thru treats and enjoying candy slingshots from people across America. While the coronavirus pandemic has shadowed Halloween celebrations across the globe, there are many who’ve come up with ‘weirdly safe’ ways to go trick or treating. From dropping candy down a chute to flinging full-size candy bars via mini-catapults, people across America are devising their own gadgets and ways to celebrate the eerie festival in the ‘new normal’.

