Last Minute Halloween Costumes 2020: See Some Outfits That Can Be Ready In A Jiffy

It’s October 31 and Halloween is here. While little children are already bracing themselves for trick or treat, adults are preparing to dress up in the most obnoxious outfits. There are many reasons to love Halloween, the candies, the parties and the liberty to dress up in an outlandish outfit and not be judged for it are just a few of them. However, this year, while most of the world is still largely in quarantine, many Halloween enthusiasts might have missed out on the opportunity to get their Halloween costumes. Here are some DIY and easy Halloween costumes to kick your Halloween night up a notch. See an easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes 2020.

Read | Google Halloween Doodle: Google goes live with 'Magic Cat Academy' with Momo wizard cat

Last-Minute Halloween Costumes 2020

Power Ranger

Kylie Jenner is nailing her Halloween look this year. The 22-year-old social media star and her girl's group dressed up in colourful overalls with matching hair and became the Power Rangers. Even if one cannot find an overall, co-ords with same colours will also help you become a power ranger this Halloween. A wig of the same colour won’t be hard to find as well. Plus don’t forget to complete the looks with glasses of the same colour.

Spooky Cat

No one can deny that dressing up as an animal on Halloween is probably the best outfit idea ever and who wouldn’t want to be a Spooky Cat on Halloween day. Those cat-shaped hairbands are available at every stationary store and online as well. Maybe you can take some inspiration from Vanessa Hudgens and wear a stunning short velvet dress along with an outlandish pair of socks. Don’t forget to do a bold eye make-up and also wear a necklace.

Read | Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur, Inaaya gear up for Halloween; Neha's daughter turns 'witch'

Dress up as the one and only ‘Joker’

When else can you dress up as ‘Joker’ and not have people think of you being a lunatic? Social media influencer Rico Nasty created a spooky, yet stunning Joker look this Halloween. All you need is a wig with Green coloured hair, good makeup products, to make your face look disturbingly creepy and well, a suit.

Little Red Riding Hood

As kids, we have all loved sweet Little Red Riding Hood and her tale of danger and bravery. The timeless character’s look is very easy to duplicate. Just throw on a red hoodie over a white dress and viola there’s your Halloween costume

Read | 5 Halloween Pumpkin ideas that you need for this Halloween 2020

Velma from Scooby-Doo

This is probably the easiest character to recreate. Take a bright red/orange sweater, maroon skirt (any other shade of red will also do). A pair of striped colourful red socks up to the knee will complete this look. Do not forget a pair of glasses.

Dwight from the Office

If you are a The Office fan, you have definitely been in love with Dwight. How about this Halloween you try channelling the eccentric Dunder Mifflin salesman! A yellow shirt, a dull-looking brown tie and brown pants. But the glasses are very much needed to channel your inner Dwight.

Read |'Doom meeting': Photo of 'realistic' Halloween decoration shows horrors of work from home