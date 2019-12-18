Tyler Perry, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie And Other Stars Who Had Troubled Childhood

Apart from the glitz and glamour, many celebrities have had a bumpy road to success. Many renowned actors of the Hollywood industry have bravely shared their shudder-inducing stories of succumbing abuse and tragic losses in their journeys. Here is a list of the actors who had a difficult childhood.

Oprah Winfrey

From losing her family members at an early age to being physically abused, Oprah Winfrey has come a long way in life. Considered as one of the most influential television moguls, Oprah Winfrey reportedly had to undergo abuses by her relatives in childhood. Oprah was 14 when she was sent to live with her father and discovered she was pregnant. However, Winfrey reportedly lost the baby due to complications.

Tyler Perry

In 2009, Tyler Perry’s life story inspired the film Precious, which chronicles the story of his physical abuse he experienced from his family and a neighbour. Tyler Perry further revealed his father was his abuser. The director of the film was the first person to reveal Tyler’s struggle.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie reportedly suffered from anorexia and self-harming during her teenage years in Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie’s former caretaker, Cis Rundle revealed the star was bullied during high school, as the kids teased Jolie by calling 'Ubangi lips'.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, in an interview, revealed that he tried to escape his problems at home by learning guitar. Speaking about his childhood, Depp recollected that his family was unpredictable. He added that no one could predict what was coming next.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore grew up in the limelight, as she was acclaimed as a movie star in childhood. Reportedly, Barrymore entered a rehabilitation facility for drug use and was emancipated from her parents. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor revealed that she was had lost contact with her parents, as they had abandoned her.

