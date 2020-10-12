'Honeymoon' Movie Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of 'Honeymoon' Horror Movie?

The 2014 horror film Honeymoon successfully mixes up the scary and sci-fi elements of a narrative which is spanned across short runtime of 1hr 27mins. While the film stands at a poor 5.7 rating on IMDB, it features strong performances by Rose Leslie and Harry Treadaway which make it a compelling watch. Below is a spoiler-filled explanation of the ending of Honeymoon -

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Honeymoon ending explained

The film revolves around the central characters of Bea and Paul, a newly-married couple who head to the former's cabin in the woods for their honeymoon. While the couple is spending their time on a remote location, they run into Will and his wife Annie. Will is hinted to have a past with Bea which leaves Paul distressed. One night, Paul wakes up from his sleep to discover that Bea is not in her bed. he frantically searches across the woods only to find Bea standing naked in the woods.

Viewers are led to believe that Bea has been raped by her ex, Will and the story hints towards that aspect strongly. After the incident in the woods, Bea starts losing the essence of her personality day by day, Paul also notices bruises in her inner thighs. He heads to the woods to find her nightgown which is found ripped apart and covered in a tenacious substance. Bea refuses to get intimate with Paul and starts bleeding whenever he gets near her. The film features some gory sequences towards the end where Bea ends up giving birth to a slimy creature who succumbs to death moments after it is born.

It is then made clear that Bea was losing herself as she was impregnated by an alien when she was found naked in the woods. It leads to her body to deteriorate along with her personality and she tells Paul that they should run away from the creatures and the couple hops on a boat to leave. The barely herself Bea ties Paul up and attaches the other end of his rope to an anchor and tosses him in the river to 'hide' him from the creatures. Paul dies in the lake and Bea walks back to the cabin in the end.

