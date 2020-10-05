'Halloween 4' Ending Explained: Does Jamie Lloyd Die In The End?

Halloween 4 is the fourth installment in the Halloween franchise. This supernatural horror film was released back in 1988. The full title of the film is Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. Just like the film’s titles suggests, notorious psychopath Michael Myers marks his return to Haddonfield to kill his niece Jamie Lloyd. So why is this film’s ending confusing? Who killed Jamie in Halloween 4?

Halloween 4 ending explained

Since Halloween is around the corner, many Halloween flicks are up for discussion. The discussion around this annual festival cannot be discussed without talking about the Halloween franchise. This slasher film has had many parts over the years. One of its most confusing films has been Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers.

As mentioned earlier, Halloween 4 marks the return of Michael Myers to kill his niece Jamie Lloyd. Jamie is adopted by a couple in Haddonfield. Myers has been comatose for ten years but when he hears about his niece while being transferred to Smith’s Grove Sanatorium, he wakes up and kills the ambulance personnel and starts driving towards Haddonfield.

The moment Michael’s former psychiatrist, Sam Loomis gets to know about Myers' escape he sets out to find him. Sam is aware that Michael Myers wants to kill his niece Jamie. On his way to Haddonfield, Michael even ends up killing people at a gas station, thus alerting the local police force and other town members.

Who killed Jamie in Halloween 4?

In the climax of the film, Rachel is driving a car to run away from Michael. But Michael successfully climbs on top of the truck and tries to kill Rachel. But Rachel rams the truck and this sends Myers flying off in a nearby ditch. Everyone thinks that Michael is dead, as Loomis, Meeker, and other members from the town start approaching him, Jamie walks towards him and touches his hand.

Michael, who was pretending to be unconscious, tries to attack Jamie but thy town members keep shooting Michael. The shooting continues till Myers is not breathing anymore. When Jamie and Rachel return to their house. Jamie’s foster mother goes upstairs to run a bath for her. Jamie follows her mother and attacks her with a pair of scissors. Loomis hears the commotion and as he is about to run upstairs he sees Jamie drenched in blood standing at top of the stairs.

Jamie does not die in the end as she appears in the sequel of this film. But Loomis does try to kill her after she attacks her foster mother. The entire incident shocks Loomis more than ever. Jamie tries to kill her foster mother since Michael transferred his evil intentions into her when she touched her hand. Through the final scene, a new killer in the form of Jamie Lloyd is formed in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers.

