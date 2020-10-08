'Dracula Untold' Ending Explained: Who Turned Into A Dracula In The Film?

Directed by Gary Shore, the 2014 Dracula Untold is a popular movie adapted from Dracula written by Bram Stoker. The films is a dark fantasy action horror film which stars Luke Evans in the lead role and Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon and Charles Dance in key roles. Here is an explanation of what the ending of the film meant.

Plot of the film

The plot of the movie revolved around Luke Evans' character who was known as Prince Vlad and a war hero. He was popular among the people of his kingdom and was ruling over them peacefully until an invader demands his life in addition to his son’s. Vlad escapes and goes to a cave about which he had heard earlier in his life.

Who turned Dracula in Dracula Untold?

There, he met a Dracula who was cursed to live in the cave. The cursed Dracula offers Vlad his blood to turn him into one. He tells Vlad that it will make him powerful enough to win against his enemy and suggests that if he can resist human blood for three days, he will turn back into a normal human being.

Vlad’s new superhuman powers help him win against his enemy but his wife figures out that something is wrong as she sees him with silver. Silver makes Draculas weak, hence it would keep in check Vlad’s urge to drink human blood. However, the enemy of Vlad deceits him and kidnaps his son and pushes his wife off a castle wall.

When Vlad reaches his dying wife, she asks him to drink her blood and turn into the powerful superhuman to find their son. Later in the plot of the film, Vlad is able to find his son back and exposes himself and his army of Draculas to the sunlight so that all of them could decay to death. However, a person brings him out of the sunlight and offers him blood, which Vlad drinks.

Ending

At the end of the movie, it is shown that Vlad meets a blonde woman who has the same qualities as that of his dead wife. The two engage in a conversation and then go away from the scene together. They are followed by a man who looks like the cursed man from the cave and he follows them as he says, "Let the games begin".

Ending Explained

The last scene is set in the modern world and Vlad still looks the same, which means he became a Dracula and lived on for centuries. The blonde woman Vlad talks to seems to be the reincarnated form of his dead wife and they reunited in this time and world as they had once thought of earlier in the movie. The man that follows them behind is the cursed man from the cave who is likely to torment Vlad.

