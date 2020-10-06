The Lie Ending Explained: What Happens To Kayla And Her Family In The End?

The Lie was a 2018 film that premiered at The Toronto International Film Festival last year. However, the movie did not get a public release until 2020. The Lie just released today on October 06, 2020. The movie is directed by Veena Sud and is distributed by Amazon Studios. The Lie is produced by Jason Blum's production house Blumhouse Productions and is an English remake of the 2015 German movie We Monsters. Here is The Lie movie's ending explained.

The Lie ending explained

Also Read | 'The Blacklist' Fame Actor Clark Middleton Passes Away At Age 63 Due To West Nile Virus

The Lie tells the story of Kayla, a teenage girl who lives with two distant parents. Kayla's father Jay is loving but useless and barely earns any money to support the family. Meanwhile, her mother Rebecca is a cold and bossy lawyer. Kayla's parents are also constantly fighting with each other, which further disappoints the teenager.

Also Read | Harry Styles Addresses The Rumour Of Being The Next "James Bond"; Read More

The movie takes a dramatic turn when Jay is driving Kayla and her friend Brittany to a Ballet camp. When the two girls get out of the car to use the washroom, Jay hears a scream and runs towards his daughter. He then sees Kayla standing in the middle of a bridge with Brittany nowhere to be found. Kayla tells her dad that she pushed Brittany off the bridge and killed her. This shocks Jay, but he decides to protect his daughter no matter what.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner-Travis, Khloe-Tristan Reunite To Have A Fun Pumpkin Patch With Their Kids

Kayla and Jay pretend that the whole thing never happened and try to deceive the police and Brittinay's heartbroken father. Moreover, Kayla's mother, Rebecca, also joins in on the lie and does whatever she can to protect her only child. However, things start to get more complicated and Kayla shows signs of being a sociopath throughout the film.

The ending of The Lie has a twist that very few can see coming. In the end, it is revealed that Kayla and Brittany planned the accident on purpose to frame Jay and Rebecca. As Jay and Rebecca have been defending their daughter, they are the ones who end up as the prime suspects in the 'murder'. Kayla basically uses this opportunity to frame her parents and get rid of them.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes Reveals He & Camila Cabello Watched THIS Series Three Times During Quarantine

[Image source: The Lie trailer]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.