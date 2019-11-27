Hotel Mumbai Director Anthony Maras Explains Why Movie Release Was Delayed In India

The terror attacks in Mumbai that happened on 26/11 are still fresh in the minds of the people. Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma depicted this brutal attack through the film The Attacks of 26/11. Recently, director Anthony Maras showed the people the other side of the attack that took place during the event. According to the director, the film unfolds the true story which narrates the triumph of bravery, humanity, heroism and courage. The story showcases a group of people from the hotel staff who go through great lengths to save the lives of the people present in the hotel. The film Hotel Mumbai features Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

In an interview with a news portal, the director opened up about why the film was postponed in Mumbai. He said that the film was scheduled to release last year and he wanted to first release the film in India but the American distributor Weinstein Company suffered the loss of bankruptcy last year, due to which many films suffered and theirs was one of them. They were not even able to distribute the film because of bankruptcy. And also, they were still filming it.

After the incident, they were editing the film and had to work every day on the VFX while they were waiting for the company to come out of bankruptcy. Due to this, the team suffered a lot but had to just keep moving forward with it. It not only affected the team but also on the distribution of the film and the rights in India. Hence, there was a delay and he was very disappointed as he wanted to first screen the film in India.

More about the director

According to reports, Australian director Anthony Maras had some memories attached to this incident. He was born in a family whose memories consist of war and grew up amongst the stories of brutal horror incidents. This also set an impact on himself and as the actor said, once you are hooked, and anywhere you go it is the same story. He felt some kind of attraction towards such stories and also connected with their pain. However, the director always wanted to narrate incidents and stories of brutal horrors through his vision in the most human way possible.

