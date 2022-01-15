Last Updated:

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Twitter Review: Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

While the animated film series has come to an end with 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania', here is how netizens reacted after watching it.

Hotel Transylvania Tranformania

Image: Twitter/@bizzsl


It is definitely the end of an era as the much-beloved film series, Hotel Transylvania has come to an en end after its fourth and final part was released. The final part in the series Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania was released on January 14, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania showed how the fate of Dracula and his family changes when Van Helsing's new invention transforms the Drac, Mavis and everyone else into humans and Johnny into a monster. With their mismatched bodies, Drac and his family try to find a way to transform back before it becomes permanent.

The final part of the franchise saw a major change as Brian Hull, in the place of Adam Sandler, voiced Count Dracula. While the reason was not revealed, this replacement made the film face several scheduling delays. Selena Gomez, for one last time, played Mavis in the film. While the series has come to an end, here is how netizens reacted after watching their favourite film series' final part. 

Hotel Transylvania Transformania Twitter Review

Several netizens thoroughly enjoyed the new film and called it a complete entertainer. A Twitter user mentioned the film series will never be forgotten despite coming to an end. The user penned, "I finally watched Hotel Transylvania Transformania. And here's what I got to say: It's still hard to accept that it's the final movie of the Hotel Transylvania Franchise, but it's a great movie. So long Hotel Transylvania, the franchise may be over, but it will not be forgotten." Another user quipped the film was a treat for her after a hard day. The user wrote, "After such a hard week at work all I needed was to laugh. Thanks Hotel Transylvania 4 transformania it always make my day funnier." Another fan wrote, "I just got done watching Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania on @PrimeVideo, and it was pretty much awesome to the Hotel Transylvania Franchise."

While many loved the film, some fans also missed Adam Sandler's voice. A fan quipped, "Hotel Transylvania 4 is now out on Amazon prime. It's weird not seeing Adam Sandler come back as drac but I'm proud of my favorite YouTuber @BrianHullsVoice for taking over the role." On the other hand, some fans did not much enjoy the film. A user mentioned the thrid part in the film series was the best one to date. Another one was disappointed for not being able to watch more of Mavis and Dennis.

Image: Twitter/@bizzsl

