Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Twitter Review: Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

It is definitely the end of an era as the much-beloved film series, Hotel Transylvania has come to an en end after its fourth and final part was released. The final part in the series Hotel Transylvania: Tranformania was released on January 14, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania showed how the fate of Dracula and his family changes when Van Helsing's new invention transforms the Drac, Mavis and everyone else into humans and Johnny into a monster. With their mismatched bodies, Drac and his family try to find a way to transform back before it becomes permanent.

The final part of the franchise saw a major change as Brian Hull, in the place of Adam Sandler, voiced Count Dracula. While the reason was not revealed, this replacement made the film face several scheduling delays. Selena Gomez, for one last time, played Mavis in the film. While the series has come to an end, here is how netizens reacted after watching their favourite film series' final part.

Hotel Transylvania Transformania Twitter Review

Several netizens thoroughly enjoyed the new film and called it a complete entertainer. A Twitter user mentioned the film series will never be forgotten despite coming to an end. The user penned, "I finally watched Hotel Transylvania Transformania. And here's what I got to say: It's still hard to accept that it's the final movie of the Hotel Transylvania Franchise, but it's a great movie. So long Hotel Transylvania, the franchise may be over, but it will not be forgotten." Another user quipped the film was a treat for her after a hard day. The user wrote, "After such a hard week at work all I needed was to laugh. Thanks Hotel Transylvania 4 transformania it always make my day funnier." Another fan wrote, "I just got done watching Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania on @PrimeVideo, and it was pretty much awesome to the Hotel Transylvania Franchise."

I finally watched #HotelTransylvaniaTransformania. And here's what I got to say:



It's still hard to accept that its the final movie of the Hotel Transylvania Franchise, but it's a great movie.



So long #HotelTransylvania, the franchise may be over, but it will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/YlrYQtzAN5 — Carl Angelo (@CarlAng49899694) January 14, 2022

After such a hard #week at work all I needed was to laugh. Thanks #HotelTransylvania 4 #transformania it always make my day funnier 😁👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/2Q1MPVKvUl — edwinaworld🎸🎵 (@edwinaworld) January 14, 2022

I just got done watching Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania on @PrimeVideo, and it was pretty much awesome to the Hotel Transylvania Franchise#HotelTransylvania #HotelTransylvania4 pic.twitter.com/boUILwSYq9 — Jermaine Universe ⭐ (@Vanhoover2022 ) (@JermiloGamingHD) January 15, 2022

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania was way funnier than I expected. I didn't even care about the "voice changes" for some of them. it's really funny, good scenario and really enjoyable in general. — Karma Silverwind (@Karmakat01) January 15, 2022

While many loved the film, some fans also missed Adam Sandler's voice. A fan quipped, "Hotel Transylvania 4 is now out on Amazon prime. It's weird not seeing Adam Sandler come back as drac but I'm proud of my favorite YouTuber @BrianHullsVoice for taking over the role." On the other hand, some fans did not much enjoy the film. A user mentioned the thrid part in the film series was the best one to date. Another one was disappointed for not being able to watch more of Mavis and Dennis.

Hotel Transylvania 4 is now out on Amazon prime. It's weird not seeing Adam Sandler come back as drac but I'm proud of my favorite YouTuber @BrianHullsVoice for taking over the role. He did an awesome job. I loved it. Go check out his vids on youtube and give him some love. https://t.co/9oi7sFfVRs — Wynter Phoenix (@RenDarkheart89) January 15, 2022

So, I just watched Hotel Transylvania: Transformania tonight



It's not the best in the series (that honor would go to Summer Vacation IMO), but... it's not the worst either. — Shake (@ShakeBro7X) January 15, 2022

yo, just my opinion, but hotel Transylvania 4 sucked. I actually had high expectations especially for Mavis and Dennis but they actually did nothing with them. It still felt like they were side characters I'm sorry but this is just how i feel. — Horizon Crease (@CreaseSenpai) January 15, 2022

Image: Twitter/@bizzsl