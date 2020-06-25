How Does Black Widow Have An American Accent When She Was Born In Russia?

Marvel Studios has come up with yet another film which is awaited by many. The trailer of the upcoming movie Black Widow released previously and created a buzz among Marvel fans. Scarlett Johansson will play the role of Black Widow in the upcoming film. Apart from Scarlett, the film also stars David Harbour and Florence Pugh in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Cate Shortland. Take a look at some more details about the upcoming film.

Black Widow's story

Black Widow's real name is Natasha Romanoff and she is a top Russian agent for the KGB, raised as part of the relentless Red Room program. After being an international spy and an assassin, she later joined the 'Avengers' and the story goes on from there. Now, the question on a few people's mind is that if Black Widow was born in Russia, how does she have an American accent? In the trailer of the movie, she was not seen speaking the Russian language.

How did Black Widow get an American accent?

The answer can be found in the TV show, Agent Carter. The show has a strong connection with Black Widow's character. Dottie Underwood on the show is also trained as a Russian spy. Dottie Underwood was also trained to speak impeccable English with an American accent in order to infiltrate the U.S. So, clearly, those agents who are specifically bred to blend in the United States essentially have their natural accents erased somehow to make for perfect, unbreakable cover. For the unversed, Dottie Underwood is also a part of the Red Room program.

This would explain why Natasha’s family, Yelena (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei (David Harbour), do not share her Americanized speech patterns and sport their own Russian accents, as seen in the Black Widow trailers. Natasha Romanoff does not even slip into a Russian accent when she is around her friends. That gives a clear idea that her accent is permanently changed with the brainwashing techniques that she learned in the Red Room program.

Black Widow release date

The release date of Black Widow is pushed back due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The movie was set to release on April 24, 2020, although now the movie will release on November 6, 2020. As per reports, the budget of the film is between $50–200 million.

