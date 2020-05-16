Scarlett Johansson Feels Her Character, Black Widow, Has Grown Over The Years

Scarlett Johansson has managed to create a huge fan following for her fictional superhero character Black Widow. She is currently prepping up for her first superhero solo film, Black Widow, which is supposed to release as soon as the theatres open. Just like her fans, Scarlett has also been extremely excited for Black Widow. She has been giving out a lot of information about her film through social media posts or interviews. Recently, Scarlett Johansson spoke to an entertainment portal about her upcoming, Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson speaks about her film

Scarlett thinks that her character has grown over the past 10 years. According to her, Natasha has sort of fallen into a leadership position which she thinks is a natural place for her character. Scarlett also said that her character is very pragmatic and flexible and she understands the shades of grey that exists in the universe and can operate above and below. Talking about the current MCU story, Scarlett feels that she is finally a realised person and has been looking forward to the release of the new movie. Black Widow belongs to the new chapter of MCU called phase 4.

More about MCU's Phase 4

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

