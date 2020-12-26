How Did Steve Come Back In 'Wonder Woman 1984'? Director Patty Jenkins Explains Plot

If you are a fan of DC's Wonder Woman, the return of Steve Trevor might have surprised you. As per the ending of Wonder Woman, which released in 2017, the character Steve Trevor sacrificed himself in a fiery explosion to save the day. Meanwhile, the sequel, which released a couple of days back, has marked his return in the superhero film. Many of you, who haven't watched the film might be wondering - how did Steve come back in Wonder Woman 1984. Interestingly, this article has the answer from the horse's mouth.

(*Spoiler alert*: The above information contains details from the plot of WW84. If you haven't watched the film yet, read it at your own risk.)

How did Steve come back in Wonder Woman 1984?

As per the film, Steve is brought back to life by the Dreamstone, which is a magic rock that grants wishes in “Monkey's paw” style. The stone is considered as an ancient chunk of rock imbued by the Gods with the power to grant its possessor one wish. But, the stone also takes something from the possessor in return. So, the lead character Diana Prince, played by Gal Gadot, wishes that Steve would be alive again, and it works. Meanwhile, the film's antagonist, con-man Max Lord is after the stone, hoping to wield its abilities to amass great fortune and power.

READ | When Ryan Reynolds Revealed How He Was Scared Of Wife Blake Lively Giving Him A Haircut

According to the plot of the film, when the Dreamstone winds up at The Smithsonian, where Diana now works, she has only one wish: that Steve comes back to her. And he does, although in the body of another man, essayed by Kristoffer Polaha. So, while others would see someone else, Diana sees Steve. Interestingly, the director of the film Peety Jenkins recently opened up about how did Steve come back in WW84 while talking to ET.

READ | Gal Gadot On Whitewashing Controversy For Playing Cleopatra: 'Anybody Can Make This Movie'

In a brief conversation, Jenkins asserted that getting back Steve in the story came very organically. Jenkins further added that she was trying to figure out what it was she wanted to talk about and what she wanted to use Wonder Woman to talk about, and then the stories started to come.

As per the plot, Max Lord and the Dreamstone also lay the groundwork for the movie's other villain: Cheetah. Barbara Minerva wishes upon the stone to be more like Diana, unwittingly also obtaining Wonder Woman's powers. On account of it, Jenkins shared that Cheetah was always part of her vision for the sequel, even before she realised what would lead to that transformation.

READ | Why Is 'Wonder Woman 1984' Not Working On Hulu? Know The Answer

The 49-year-old director further elaborated that she thought it would be only Cheetah at first, but then how the story was evolving, it made her realise the plot also needed Max Lord. Patty added that as the plot evolved, Steve became an automatic part of it. Before concluding her conversation, Patty said that she loves Steve Trevor and always wanted him to come back, but she would have never done it if it didn't make sense.

READ | Where Was 'Wonder Woman 1984' Filmed? Check Out The Gal Gadot Starrer's Shooting Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.