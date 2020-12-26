Where Was 'Wonder Woman 1984' Filmed? Check Out The Gal Gadot Starrer's Shooting Locations

Gal Gadot’s film Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. Following the tradition of DC movies, the makers of Wonder Woman 1984, paid attention to the locations. Many from the audience started searching - where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed - on the internet. As per the film and the report of HITC, here is a list of locations, where the film is presumably shot.

Where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed?

The action-packed superhero film follows Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman as she stands up to Maxwell Lord and Cheetah, with help from her love interest Steve Trevor. Set in 1984, against the backdrop of the Cold War, the film took the audience to some surreal locations, ranging from big cities to lush green meadows, waterfalls, and sea cliffs. The visuals of the film suggest that it has been shot extensively in England, Wales, the United States, and Spain.

Wonder Woman 1984 filming location

Hertfordshire, England

The Wonder Woman 1984 shooting location also includes the Warner Brothers Studios located at Warner Drive, Leavesden in Hertfordshire. Interestingly, the 200 acres studio is also known as Leavesden Studios and is famous as the filming location for the Harry Potter films. Since the Gal Gadot starrer did not get permission to shoot at the actual Oval Office in Washington, D.C. for a scene, the interiors of that part of the White House were recreated at the studio. Meanwhile, a sequence was shot at The Watergate Hotel, which can be spotted from Diana’s apartment in the film. On the other hand, a significant portion of the movie is shot at The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

London, England

The next in the list of Wonder Woman 1984 shooting locations is the city London. The audience can see the Royal College of Physicians, Hyde Park, Savoy Hotel, Torrington Square, Regent’s Park, Boston Manor Park, and St. Andrew’s Place in the film. Meanwhile, the Imperial War Museum in Duxford and Legal & General House in Surrey were also on the shooting locations list.

Snowdonia National Park, Wales

A few brief action sequences in the Patty Jenkins directorial were shot at Swallow Falls that join the waters of Afon Llugwy. It is reported that for filming, a temporary bridge was built across the water, and tents were set up nearby for the team.

Alexandria, Virginia

The mall scenes of the film were shot at The Landmark Mall, which shut down in 2017. It is reported that to transform the look of it as a mall from the 1980s, the set designers did up 65 stores using period merchandise, vintage-style cash registers, and seller’s notebooks. Interestingly, the action in the film takes place over three floors. Meanwhile, a couple of scenes were also filmed at Georgetown in the Northumberland County of Virginia.

Canary Island & Almeria, Spain

Scenes in Themyscira, which are considered as one of the most visually appealing parts of the film, were shot at Canary island. Parque Natural de Corralejo, Parque Holandés, El Jablito in La Oliva, and Jandía Natural Park served as filming locations. The scenes that take place in Egypt in the film, was briefly shot at Almeria in Andalusia.

