When Ryan Reynolds Revealed How He Was Scared Of Wife Blake Lively Giving Him A Haircut

Widely accepted to be one of Hollywood's funniest couples, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have often left their fans in splits with their pun-filled social media posts. As the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pushed many of us indoors, the star couple made sure to deliver a good laugh to their fans during this difficult time. Earlier in April, when the nationwide-lockdown was announced in the US, Ryan Reynolds had talked about his fears before getting a haircut from wife Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds' quarantine haircut

Interestingly, in April this year, the Deadpool actor had joined Stephen Colbert for a video chat for an episode of The Late Show. During his conversation, the actor discussed how things have been going for him and his family during their time in isolation due to the pandemic. While elaborating further, he stated that Blake was going to give him a haircut. Recalling his experience of getting a haircut from the Gossip Girl star, Ryan said that Blake did this once before and it took two and a half hours.

Further, mocking his wife in a funny way, the 6 Underground actor asserted that at the end it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter or gloves that were made of sandpaper. Later, he also added that the process would be a little faster if she had just rubbed his head until the hair disappeared. However, he concluded by saying that he was excited to get a haircut.

After the Buried actor's revelation on the show, Blake Lively was quick to clap back at her husband via social media. Taking to the story session of her Instagram handle, she posted a photo of Reynolds sporting a small ponytail tied in with a teal scrunchie. In her caption, Blake exclaimed, "I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity". Their online fun banter didn't stop there. Stretching the matter, Reynolds quipped back at her as he reposted the same photo with a caption, which read, "Clearly your birth control doesn't work so".

On the other hand, in the same interview, the Green Lantern actor had said that he was doing home-schooling with his wife and three daughters in the quarantine days. While mentioning having "a little tiny garden", he added that they were trying to make it an educational experience. While concluding his interview, Reynolds asserted that he and his family were developing the skills which would take them into the new world.

