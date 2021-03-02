How Does 'Girl In The Basement' End? Find Out What Happens To Sara And Her Children

Girl In The Basement is a crime film that has been garnering a lot of attention from critics. The film explores the story of Sara, a teenage girl who wants to leave her parents house when she turns 18 years old. Her father, however, doesn't want to let her go. He kidnaps her and locks her up in his basement, abusing her for years. Read on to know how does Girl In The Basement end.

How does 'Girl In The Basement' end?

As reported in The Guardian, Girl In The Basement is the true story of Elisabeth Fritzl who was captured by her father Josef Fritzl when she was 18 years old and he kept her locked up in his basement for 24 years, repeatedly sexually abusing her. He told his family and acquaintances that Elizabeth had run away from home to join a religious cult. Josef Fritzl fathered seven children with Elizabeth and kept three of them locked up in the basement with her.

He took three children to go live with his wife and family upstairs claiming they had been dropped off by Elisabeth with a note from Elisabeth. One of their children died after birth suffering problems with lung problems and stopped breathing. In 2008, Elisabeth's elder sister Kirsten had fallen ill and become unconscious. Josef took the 19-year-old girl to the hospital with a note from her mother which made the authorities suspicious. After investigating further, the police found the truth about Josef's crimes and they arrested him on multiple charges of enslavement, rape, coercion, and negligence towards children.

The film follows the exact same story except for the names of the characters which have been changed. The director has taken some creative liberties but mostly stayed true to the whole story. At the end of the film, one of Sara's daughters falls gravely ill and the father takes Sara and her daughter to the hospital. There, the authorities ask for Sara's daughter and her medical history things begin to unravel. The hospital authorities call the police and they question both Sara and her father. Sara eventually reveals the whole truth about her long 24-year confinement, rape and abuse. It's a horrifying tale that makes the viewer imagine the lengths of human depravity.

