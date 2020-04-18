How Robert Downey Jr And Other Marvel Actors' Income Rise Following Their Success; Details

Since quite some time now, Marvel movies have proven to turn their leading actors into stars. Moreover, their investment is deary. From the past few years, various actors, who started with humble salaries in their first Marvel flicks, rose by making millions of dollars. From Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans to Chris Hemsworth, they all began with minimal income compared to their profits now.

How did Marvel actors' income increase drastically after the success of their films?

According to reports, the bulk of the earning for most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s actors emerge from a cut of the profits. For example, Rober Downey Jr. had an 8% back-end deal on Avengers: Endgame. Therefore, it got translated into approximately $75 million. For his starring role in the first Iron Man flick, Downey was paid only $500000 in 2008. Later on, he went on to make a whopping amount of $50 million from his first Avengers movie. Furthermore, he earned about $80 million from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Compared to Robert Downey Jr, Hollywood actor Chris Evans received $1 million for his first Captain America movie. However, since Captain America: Civil War, he has been earning around $15 million per film. As per reports, Chris Hemsworth was paid even lesser amount for the first Thor flick. Although he earned $150000 in that movie, Hemsworth went on to make $15 million for Thor: Ragnarok.

In a 2017 interview, the Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that they started saying that the character was the marquee name. Additionally, he thought that still was true. However, he called them lucky and grateful that the actors who imitate their characters had become them. Kevin Feige also called it to be expensive but said it was worth it.

Talking about the Marvel actors, Chadwick Boseman earned $2 million for Black Panther. According to reports, Brie Larson received $5 million for Captain Marvel. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson earned about $15 million for her latest Black Widow solo flick.



