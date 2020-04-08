Robert Downey Jr.'s Cool Dance Moves Will Make Your Day; Here Are Some Of His Videos

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The Iron Man actor recently turned 55. He is also quite active on social media. The actor has acted in several films over the years in his career but he is still known as Iron Man for his iconic portrayal of the character. Robert Downey Jr. has been playing the famous Marvel superhero in films since 2008.

He was last seen in his iconic red armour suit in the movie Avengers: Endgame. Apart from acting, Robert Downey Jr. also seems to be a fan of dancing.

Last year, the actor was busy with the promotions of Avengers: Endgame as the cast and crew of the film were touring all over the world. During the promotions, Robert Downey Jr. came up with a unique and hilarious idea to get in touch with his fans. He surprised his fans with his dance moves on his social media. He dropped several videos in which he can be seen grooving to some songs.

In some of the videos, Robert can be seen all suited up for the press tour of Avengers: Endgame. The actor danced hilariously to the songs of Queen and Jimi Hendrix. Here are some of the videos by the actor from which his fans can learn a step or two.

