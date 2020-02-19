Ryan Reynolds' Films That Are Available On Amazon Prime For You To Binge-watch

Ryan Reynolds dipped his toes in the world of cinema in 1993 with Ordinary Magic. Since then, the actor went on to deliver several successful films throughout his illustrious career. From the Deadpool series to Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds has managed to become one of the most sought after personalities in the Hollywood film industry. Here are a few films of Reynolds which you can binge-watch on Amazon Prime.

The Voices

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Anna Kendrick and Gemma Arterton in the leading roles, The Voices chronicles the story of a guy, who pursues his office crush with the help of his evil talking pets, but things turn sinister when she stands him up for a date. Helmed by Marjane Satrapi, The Voices released in 2014.

Mississippi Grind

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn and Yvonne Landry in the leading roles, Mississippi Grind is considered one of the most successful films of Ryan Reynolds. Helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Mississippi Grind released in 2015 and raked in a great business. The film also stars Kerry Cahill in a prominent role.

Waiting

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris and Justin Long in the leading roles, Waiting chronicles the story of young employees at Shenaniganz restaurant who collectively stave off boredom and adulthood with their antics. Helmed by Rob McKittrick, Waiting also stars Chi McBride in a key role.

What's next for Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Reynolds will be seen in a Shawn Levy directorial, Free Guy. Expected to release in 2020, Free Guy revolves around the life of a bank-teller who discovers that he is in an open-world video game. Take a look at the film's poster:

(Promo Image: Ryan Reynolds Instagram)

