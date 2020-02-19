Ryan Reynolds Looks Suave And Dapper In These Classy Suits; See Pics

Besides featuring in blockbuster films like Deadpool and Detective Pikachu, Ryan Reynolds is evidently known for his style. The actor, from time to time, has treated his fans by sporting the best outfits during public events. Be it Hawaiian shirts or casual clothing, Ryan has worn some impressive outfits on various occasions. It would be safe to say that Ryan evidently has a liking for suits as he is often seen sporting elegant suits. Regardless to say, he looks dapper in them. Check out some of Ryan Reynolds' best looks where he looks suave and sexy in suits.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' films that are available on Amazon Prime for you to binge-watch

Times Ryan Reynolds sported the best suits

Ryan Reynolds shared this photo back in December 2019 wearing a classic black coat coupled with a white shirt and black trousers. Ryan can be seen leaning off a rooftop and posing with the utmost charm. This photo was reportedly taken during a photo shoot for a leading cologne brand in the USA. Check out some of his other looks in suits below -

Also read: List of Ryan Reynolds comedy films that didn't do well at the Box-Office

Ryan sported many suits during the photoshoot for his Aviation Gin brand and posted photos on Instagram in a photo series. Ryan could be seen wearing both structured and fitted suit jackets ranging from plain to checkered designs. The highlight of this photo series posted by Ryan is evidently the unique ties he has coupled with the suits which compliment his look well.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's funny social media banters over the years

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' appearance in comic book films before 'Deadpool'

Also read: When Ryan Reynolds proved that he is the funniest actor on Twitter

Image courtesy - Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.