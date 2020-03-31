Billie Eilish Reveals Her Love For Tyler The Creator & Fellow Musicians Who Inspired Her

Billie Eilish is an American songwriter and singer who managed to gain mainstream popularity with her 2016 SoundCloud upload, Ocean Eyes. The singer has shown massive growth since she got the needed recognition in the music industry. The singer managed to bag 5 Grammy Awards for her music in 2020.

She has become very popular and has attracted a huge fan following. All her fans are eager to know any personal details about her like where does she gets her musical inspiration from. Well, Eilish has been vocal about the same and has revealed some of her musical inspirations. Read more to know about Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish reveals some of her musical influences

Recently, Billie Eilish spoke to an entertainment portal and revealed some of her musical inspirations. In the same context, the singer has never kept her love for Tyler the Creator a secret and has countlessly been expressing love for his music. Billie said she loves the way he is and what he does and how he chooses to be.

The Ocean Eyes singer also mentioned that she listens to a lot of rap music and follows a set of rappers like Tyler, Earl Sweatshirt, Odd Future and Brockhampton. The young Grammy winner also mentioned her love for Lana Del Rey and Amy Winehouse.

Recently, she also shared a number of inspiration playlists on her Instagram stories. The playlists were made according to her tracks and the songs used as an inspiration for the same.

More about Billie Eilish

On the professional end, Billie gave the voice to the title song for No Time To Die. The singer was roped in for the James Bond title track just after she managed to win 5 collective awards at the Grammys. She has shared a post on her social media regarding the same. Her fans were extremely happy to see their favourite singer step into the mainstream media like Hollywood.

