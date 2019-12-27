How Your Favourite Stars, Miley Cyrus And Kylie Jenner, Spent Their Christmas; See Pics

Christmas is a special part of the year for most people. The festival is a celebration amongst the celebrities all around the world. Here is a look at how your favourite celebrities spent the auspicious day.

How your favourites stars spent their Christmas 2019

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus spent the day with her entire family this Christmas. In the picture that she posted on her official Instagram handle, she can be seen posing with her entire family. The monochrome picture has been put up with a caption where she can be seen wishing her followers happy holidays. She has also called her family “the most dysfunctional”.

2. Rita Ora

Rita Ora can be seen having a gala time in a sunny yacht. She is wearing a blue bikini in the picture. She can be seen sipping on some coconut water while a snowman soft toy rests on her shoulder. She has wished her fans a Merry Christmas in the caption of the post.

3. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon can be seen celebrating Christmas with the ladies of her family. In the picture, she can be seen posing with women of different age groups. In the caption for the post, Reese Witherspoon has mentioned how the Witherspoon ladies are wishing her followers a merry Christmas.

4. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has uploaded a picture of her daughter wearing a snowman costume. She can be seen wearing a snowman hat as well. She can be seen looking for something as Chrissy Teigen has written in the caption if anyone has seen Santa.

5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner spent the day with daughter Stormi. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in the most Christmassy pair of clothes. Kylie Jenner can also be seen wearing grey festive socks. She has wished her fans in the caption of the post.

