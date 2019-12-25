Miley Cyrus Collaborations With Other Artists That Turned Out To Be Super Hits

Miley Cyrus is an American singer who has recorded songs for many big productions. She first gained prominence with her portrayal of Hannah Montana in the popular TV series of the same name in 2006. Since then, she has acted in several movies and churned out hit songs. Miley Cyrus's name was also in the Time 100 list in both 2008 and 2014. She was named MTV's Artist of the Year in 2013. She was ranked 62nd on Billboard's Top 125 Artists of All Time list in 2019. Here we bring to you some of her best love songs in collaboration with other artists-

Miley Cyrus' collaborations with other artists

Need a Little Love

This famous song from the 2010 TV show Hannah Montana. The guest artist featuring in this song were Sheryl Crow. This was a great collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Sheryl.

Real and True

Real and True song was a hit Miley Cyrus and Future collaboration. It was hip-hop rap on love genre song. The artist of this song was Future and this song was from the album Real and True. The song was released in 2013.

Decisions

The popular song Decision was a collaboration between Miley Cyrus and Borgore. This song was from the album Decisions – EP and was released in 2012. It was a song from the genre of pop music and focused on the themes of love and dance.

Fall Down

The popular artist Will.i.am collaborated with Miley Cyrus for the Fall Down song. This song formed the album will power. It was a hit pop number, released in 2013. The singers got many nominations for the song.

Come Get it Bae

In this song, Pharrell Williams collaborated with Miley Cyrus to make it a super hit. Miley Cyrus was a featured artist and was from the album Girl. It was released in the year 2014. It was a love song in the pop genre and was well-received by fans and critics upon its release.

