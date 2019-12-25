Miley Cyrus: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Singer's Family Members

We have seen Miley Cyrus as a charming little girl on Disney Channel transform into a gorgeous young pop star. She kick-started her career with her father Billy Ray Cyrus’s help. Miley is one of the six kids in the Cyrus family. Without any further ado, here is everyone who is a part of the Cyrus family and the connection between them.

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Cyrus was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991. During that time, his girlfriend Leticia Finley gave birth to her first daughter Destiny Hope Cyrus in November 1992. The baby girl was so cheerful that she was nicknamed as Smiley, which was later shortened to Miley. The same year she was born, Billy Ray Cyrus rose to fame with Achy Breaky Heart which emerged out to be a hit. Besides hitting chartbusters, he has also starred with his daughter in Hannah Montana as her on-screen father, Robby Ray.

Tish Cyrus

Earlier she was Baxter Neal Helson’s wife and mother of Brandi and Trace. After her second marriage, Billy Ray adopted her kids. Tish has also been a big part of Miley’s successful career. She has been a part of the show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.

Brandi Cyrus

Known for her podcast, Your Favorite Thing with Wells Adams, Brandi is Miley’s elder sister. The Denver-based DJ’s love for her family is quite evident on social media. She also shared a throwback picture with her sisters from Miley Cyrus’s wedding.

Trace Cyrus

About a decade ago, Trace’s band Metro Station’s Shake It was very popular. Presently, Miley’s half-brother is engaged to his girlfriend Taylor Lauren Sanders. Furthermore, he releases music as a part of his career.

Christopher Cody Cyrus

He is Miley’s half-brother. It is a rarely known fact that he is just seven months elder to her. He is less talked about publically as a part of the Cyrus family.

Braison Cyrus

A model and a folk-singer Braison Cyrus lives in Nashville. Billy and Tish’s second kid is also a part-time cranberry farmer according to his Instagram. Recently, he revealed his engagement to girlfriend Stella McBride in November 2018.

Noah Cyrus

The youngest member of the Cyrus family is a pop singer. She is quite close to her siblings. Noah has garnered a huge fan following for her courage when she revealed her struggles with depression in public.



Dolly Parton

She was featured as Miley’s godmother in Hannah Montana. Dolly and Miley are too close. Moreover, at 2019 Grammy’s, Dolly also revealed how much she loves Miley.

