Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Denies Rumours Of Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson Breakup; See Details

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been going out for quite a long time now. But the rumours of them breaking up are already on the rise. But recently, Cody Simpson’s sister Alli denied the rumours in a recent interview with an entertainment portal and said that fans should not believe everything they hear. Here is what Cody Simpson’s sister Alli had to say.

Cody Simpson’s sister Alli denies the rumours of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson breakup

Alli Simpson denied rumours that Cody and Miley Cyrus had split after being nearly inseparable for three months of dating. She had confirmed that the duo is going out to an Australian portal. But after they dated for 3 months, rumours of them splitting up had fallen on the ears of fans. But Cody Simpson’s sister Alli confirmed that the rumours are not true at all and nothing in the story is true. She also said that Cody had once gone out with a friend and all other things are fabricated. In the interview, the interviewer also asked about the holiday plans of the couple. But Alli did not speak up as she wanted to keep it a secret.

The rumours had stared after Cody Simpson was spotted in New York City. He was seen with Playboy model Jordy Murray on Saturday. After this, Miley had posted messages on her Twitter handle where she spoke about being lonely during the holidays. She also had written that she had written a song about the topic a few years ago, just before the holiday season. Here are the tweets she had made on the day Cody was spotted with the Playboy model.

A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like shit cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone.... https://t.co/n1g3f2IsMh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace... — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! 🎄 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

