Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Denies Rumours Of Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson Breakup; See Details

Hollywood News

Cody Simpson’s sister Alli Simpson in an interview denied the rumours of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson breaking up. Here is what she had to say about the rumours

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
cody simpson's sister

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been going out for quite a long time now. But the rumours of them breaking up are already on the rise. But recently, Cody Simpson’s sister Alli denied the rumours in a recent interview with an entertainment portal and said that fans should not believe everything they hear. Here is what Cody Simpson’s sister Alli had to say.

Read Also| Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, And Billy Ray Cyrus Are Feeling The Christmas Vibe Already

Cody Simpson’s sister Alli denies the rumours of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson breakup

Alli Simpson denied rumours that Cody and Miley Cyrus had split after being nearly inseparable for three months of dating. She had confirmed that the duo is going out to an Australian portal. But after they dated for 3 months, rumours of them splitting up had fallen on the ears of fans. But Cody Simpson’s sister Alli confirmed that the rumours are not true at all and nothing in the story is true. She also said that Cody had once gone out with a friend and all other things are fabricated. In the interview, the interviewer also asked about the holiday plans of the couple. But Alli did not speak up as she wanted to keep it a secret.

Read Also| Cody Simpson Hints At Collaboration With Miley Cyrus

The rumours had stared after Cody Simpson was spotted in New York City. He was seen with Playboy model Jordy Murray on Saturday. After this, Miley had posted messages on her Twitter handle where she spoke about being lonely during the holidays. She also had written that she had written a song about the topic a few years ago, just before the holiday season. Here are the tweets she had made on the day Cody was spotted with the Playboy model.

Read Also| Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share A Turkey On Thanksgiving

Read Also| Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson: What We Know About Their Romance

 

 

