Howard Stern Net Worth Soars As He Remains The World's Biggest Radio Figure Since 2004

Howard Stern is an American radio and TV personality who has also authored several books. He used to host a popular radio show The Howard Stern Show which garnered huge fan base. He has extended his long-running SiriusXM Radio deal for another five years. As Stern extends his contract with SiriusXM, here is a look at his net worth.

Howard Stern's net worth

According to media portal Celebritynetworth.com, Howard Stern’s net worth is $ 650 million. This is over 4.7 thousand crores when converted to INR. He is one of the highest-paid radio figures after he signed a five year deal with Sirius in the year 2004 which was reportedly worth $ 500 million.

Howard Stern's income

A report in the media portals suggests that the musician earned $ 90 million a year. He has renewed the contract with SiriusXM and has agreed to produce his show for five more years.

Controversy

Howard Stern became the most fined radio host when the Federal Communications Commission issued fines on the station owners. Between the year 1990 and 2004, the fines issued amounted to a sum of $2.5 million. The radio personality was issued fines as the Federal Communications Commission deemed the content as indecent.

Howard Stern's shows

Howard Stern has been featured in two films throughout his career. He was seen in Ryder, P.I. in the character of Ben Wah, a news reporter and the film released in the year 1986. He was then featured in Private Parts as himself.

Awards

Stern has been honoured with Billboard's Nationally Syndicated Air Personality of the year eight times consecutively. He is also the first celebrity to have the number one morning show in New York City and Los Angeles simultaneously. He has also dipped his toes in photography and his work has been featured in Hamptons and WHIRL magazines.

Back in 1982, Stern released an album titled 50 Ways to Rank Your Mother. He later went on to release Crucified by FCC which released in the year 1991. Private Parts: The Album was released by him in 1997.

Disclaimer: The above information about Howard Stern net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

