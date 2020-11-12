Hugh Grant Opens Up About His COVID-19 Symptoms, Says 'they Were Embarrassing'

Actor Hugh Grant revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 in February. He appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he also described the symptoms as embarrassing. Read ahead to know more.

Hugh Grant and his wife tested positive for COVID-19

In the candid chat with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Hugh Grant revealed that he and his wife Anna Eberstein had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Hugh Grant’s COVID test came positive in February 2002. He also described the symptoms of having COVID-19 as embarrassing. He also got an anti-bodies test done recently and no one has the disease anymore. Hugh Grant’s health is better now.

During the chat, Hugh Grant said that he frequently broke into a sweat. He described this experience as wearing a poncho of sweat. He said that his eyeballs also felt like they had grown three times in size. He also said that he felt like a heavy man was sitting on his chest, someone like Harvey Weinstein. The actor also recalled his experience when he could not smell anything, which caused him to panic as having no sense of smell was deemed as a symptom of having contracted the virus.

Hugh Grant said that he stared sniffing flowers to see if he was able to smell them. He also admitted of sniffing garbage cans out of desperation. He further detailed that this makes one want to smell the armpits of another person because they cannot smell anything. He then went home and sprayed his wife’s Chanel perfume in the face. He then joked that he could not smell the perfume wither but he did go blind.

Stephen then went on to ask him about his quarantining experience. To this, High Grant replied that he had quarantined with his four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. Grant said that he spent the quarantine playing with his daughter’s Barbie dolls. He admits that he even sent photos of them kissing to his friends.

Hugh Grant’s movies are widely loved by the audiences. Some of Hugh Grant's movies that were a huge hit are Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Mickey Blue Eyes, Bridget Jones's Diary and American Dreamz. Hugh Grant’s movies have also earned him many awards and accolades. He has revived the BAFTA Award for Four Weddings and a Funeral and the Venice Film Festival for Maurice.

