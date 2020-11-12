What Time Does 'The Life Ahead' Release On Netflix? Find Out

As the Holiday season is arriving Netflix has a lined up some amazing series and films. The Netflix drama film, The Life Ahead is one of Netflix’s new releases. Helmed by Edoardo Ponti, the film is based on the novel The Life Before Us by author Romain Gary. The film stars actor Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye and Abril Zamora in the lead. Read on to find out, “What time does The Life Ahead release on Netflix?”

Read | Fact check: Has Netflix been giving a free year subscription recently?

What time does The Life Ahead release on Netflix?

The Life Ahead release date 2020 is scheduled to be November 13. Like most Netflix series and films, The Life Ahead release time is 12:00 AM PT, according to What’s new on Netflix. This means that the show will come out at 3:00 AM EST. Viewers in India will be able to view the Netflix original at 12:30 PM IST. In the UK, Netflix subscribers can avail The Life Ahead movie at 8:00 am. Australian viewers will be able to watch it at 6:00 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Read | Millie Bobby Brown to star in and executive produce Netflix's 'Damsel'

The Life Ahead: The cast

In The Life Ahead on Netflix, Sophia Loren stars as Madame Rosa and Ibrahima Gueye as Momo. Other cast members include Abril Zamora, Renato Carpentieri, Babak Karimi and Massimiliano Rossi.

Read | Is 'Operation Christmas Drop' a real story? Know more about Netflix's holiday film

The Life Ahead: The storyline

The story of this Netflix drama is a classic one. Madame Rosa is a former prostitute who serves as a caretaker and mother figure for the kids of her colleagues from the sex-work industry. She has left La Pigalle in Paris and is now residing in a seaside town in Italy. One day, she is asked to take on a particularly challenging case, a 12-year-old Senegalese immigrant named Momo (Ibrahima Gueye), with whom she develops immediate, volatile chemistry. The two characters fight, tussle and argue, as they are nothing but two wounded souls. Both of them are finally able to let their guards down in front of each other and realise how alike they are.

Read | Priyanka Chopra shares Nick Jones' teaser for Netflix's 'Dash and Lily'

A report on the films IMDb page reveals that The Life Ahead was announced in July 2019. It was in 2019 itself when Sophia Loren, Ibrahaim Gueye, Abril Zamora, Renato Carpentieri and Babak Karimi had joined the cast of the film. The screenplay was written by Edoardo Ponti alongside Ugo Chiti.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.