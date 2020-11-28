Hugh Grant Talks About His Career Break; Says 'I Didn't Leave Hollywood, It Left Me'

Hugh Grant made a major career comeback with the show The Undoing. The actor has been gaining a major appreciation for the same. In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Hugh Grant opened up about the reason behind him quitting acting for a stretch of time. He said that he had developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards shortly after Music and Lyrics.

Hugh Grant talks about leaving his career

Hugh Grant exclaimed that he just had enough and then when he went back in 2009 and made another film. He added that at that point, he wasn’t giving up Hollywood but Hollywood gave him up because he made such a massive turkey with the film Did You Hear About the Morgans? with Sarah Jessica Parker. The actor further said that whether he wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading were suddenly gone overnight. He added that it was slightly embarrassing but it left his life free for other things. In the show The Undoing, Hugh Grant plays the role of a duplicitous children's oncologist, who, though outwardly very amiable, may or may not be a murderer. Talking about his role, he said that he met a lot of child oncologists.

He added that although they were all charming men, it wasn’t terrifically helpful until his brother and his wife who lives in New York, recommended a doctor. He was from a completely different field who was beloved of all the Upper East Side ladies. Furthermore, Hugh Grant added that the doctor was extremely charming but one might look at him and think that he is a little too good to be true with his wonderful bedside manner and perfect suits.

Hugh Grant's movies

Hugh Grant made his debut in the year 1982 with the movie Privileged. He is best known for playing charmingly blundering leading men in romantic comedies like Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and Notting Hill (1999). He unofficially left acting after his 2007 film with Drew Barrymore, Music and Lyrics, returning briefly in 2009 for the widely panned Did You Hear About The Morgans?.

