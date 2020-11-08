From Johnny Depp To Chris Evans: A Weekly Update On What The Hollywood Celebs Did

Many Hollywood celebrities made headlines this week, from November 2 to November 6. From Johnny Depp making a statement about him resigning from Fantastic Beats to Chris Evans slamming Donald Trump on Twitter, many incidents took place in Hollywood this week. Here is a quick recap of what some Hollywood celebrities did this week.

Johnny Depp exits Fantastic Beats franchise

Johnny Depp played the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. He wrote a note on his social media saying that he had to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3 as he lost the libel case against The Sun tabloid. They had called him a 'wife beater'. The note mentioned that he respected their request and concerns about the movie and thus accepted when they asked him to leave.

Chris Evans trolls Donald Trump's speech

Donald Trump recently made a statement about the election process in the US. He said that it was a fraud and the Democrats are 'stealing' the votes. To this, Chris Evans called out all the Republicans and asked them to see how he was behaving. Take a look at his tweet:

Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 6, 2020

Anne Hathaway takes peaceful walk to an ancient grove

Anne Hathaway on November 3, the day of the US presidential elections shared a photo of herself as she took a walk in an ancient grove. She wore a blue hoodie as she showed her support of Joe Biden. She wrote, "Took a peaceful walk through an ancient grove yesterday and heard the Lorax, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.” #vote" Take a look at the selfie she shared on her Instagram.

Hailey Bieber clarifies that she is not pregnant

Hailey Bieber yet again slammed a news portal for spreading rumours about her pregnancy. She shared a story on her Instagram and the portal. She wrote that she is not pregnant and asked the news portal to ask their "sources" to focus on important things like the US elections. Here's the story from her Instagram.

Mark Ruffalo gives hopes to US citizens regarding the election results

Mark Ruffalo shared a video of himself talking about the election process on his Instagram. He said that the Trump campaign is very desperate and added that Trump is 'acting like a baby'. He asked the citizens to trust the process and not react. Take a look at his video assuring the US citizens.

