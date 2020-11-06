Hugh Jackman As Jack Sparrow? That's What 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Writer Wanted!

Pirates of the Caribbean, which is one of the top film franchises around the world, features Johnny Depp in the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow. His portrayal of the character received huge appreciation from the audiences. But Depp was not the original choice to essay Captain Sparrow, as revealed by one of the film's writers.

Hugh Jackman was the first choice for Captain Jack Sparrow

Stuart Beattie, who serves as one of the writers on Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, talked about the film in an interview with Fox News. He revealed that he initially wrote Captain Jack Sparrow with Hugh Jackman in mind. The writer stated that hence the name, Captain Jack was developed. Beattie mentioned that he had seen Jackman in all those musicals growing up, so he knew the actor was a phenomenal talent and so that’s what he thought of, ‘Jack. Yeh, Jack Sparrow!’, he revealed.

Johnny Depp made his debut as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. He went on to portray the role again for four times in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The actor has garnered immense appreciation for his performances from viewers across the globe.

When Pirates of the Caribbean commenced, Hugh Jackman was already portraying Wolverine / James Howlett / Logan on the big screen. He first played the Marvel comics character in 2000 in X-Men. The actor went on to essay the role for around seventeen years, concluding with Logan in 2017. He holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero. Jack earned great love from the people for his performances.

Along with Hugh Jackman’s run as Wolverine, Johnny Depp has also been dropped as Captain Jack Sparrow after playing the character for around 14 years. Disney is now planning to reboot the franchise with a female lead and a spin-off project featuring Margot Robbie. Pirates of the Caribbean film series have collectively bought in around $4 billion at the worldwide box office against a budget of $1 billion.

Promo Image Source: thehughjackman And captain.jack.sparrow.fp Instagram

