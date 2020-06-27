Johnny Depp Fans Demand His Return In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' With Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is all set to star in a female-centric Pirates of the Caribbean film by Disney. The franchise is well-known and Johnny Depp's character as Captain Jack Sparrow is loved by all. However, Depp will not return as Captain Sparrow in the upcoming film, which has saddened many. Now with the news of Robbie being cast as the lead, fans demand to bring back Depp too. Read to know more.

Netizens demand Johnny Depp’s return with Margot Robbie in POTC film

As soon as the news broke that Margot Robbie will be starring as the lead in an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film, netizens started to remember Johnny Depp in his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp was reportedly fired by Disney and will not return in the character in the upcoming film.

Now Twitterati demand Johnny Depp’s return along with Margot Robbie, as they say, that the franchise is built by the former’s acclaimed performance. Check out what netizens say.

I would just like to point out that I’m not against Margot Robbie starring in a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. I just think she should be starring along side Johnny Depp who made the franchise what it is. — Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) June 26, 2020

Whilst I'm happy that Margot Robbie is in the new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, can we all just agree no matter what, that the movie would be so much better if Captain Jack was in it too #JohnnyDeep #johnnydeppisinnocent #PiratesoftheCaribbean — Shyneece Kerr (@shyneecie) June 26, 2020

Dude, a pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie AND Johnny Depp would be sick. Honestly would love to see them in a movie together anyways! — Lex (@lexplayes) June 27, 2020

Can we please let Johnny Depp stay in the POTC franchise. It’d be sooooo freaking amazing to have Margot Robbie, Johnny Deppand Karen Gillan in the same damn movie. pic.twitter.com/MgDYRhgK10 — Nishanth (@nishanth_722) June 26, 2020

A new Pirates of the Caribbean story starring Margot Robbie? I’m here for it as long as Capt Jack Sparrow is still in it. Let’s not act like Johnny Depp didn’t carry this entire saga, come on now pic.twitter.com/rCfH3AxGCN — firstnamecruella (@spicelover2) June 26, 2020

Honestly I'm not thrilled to hear Margot Robbie starring in POTC films. Don't get me wrong, I'm all for woman–empowerment film thingy but POTC belongs to Johnny Depp and she should be starring along with him. — 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐚 (@wesjunkie) June 27, 2020

I’m not against Margot Robbie starring in the next Pirates of the Caribbean. But I think Johnny Depp should still be in it. Having both Margot Robbie and Johnny Depp would be great. What’s Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow? — Amelia acab bIm 🏳️‍🌈 (@ameliabones77) June 27, 2020

Why Johnny Depp was fired by Disney?

Johnny Depp first portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). The actor was acclaimed for his performance and went on to appear in four more films ahead in the franchise, releasing between 2006 and 2017. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Depp will not feature any more in the franchise.

According to reports, Disney fired the actor due to the accusation made by his former partner Amber Heard. However, in an interview with a daily, Disney Chief stated that they love the Pirate movies and the studio wants to bring new energy and vitality to it.

One of the screenwriters of the franchise confirmed to a daily that Disney is looking to create a reboot series. The writers mentioned that Johnny Depp had a good run with the makers and that he made the character his own which garnered him immense fame and recognition. Now with fans demanding his return as Captain Jack Sparrow, along with the accusation made by his former wife proved to be false, it is unsure whether the actor would return in the multi-billion-dollar franchise or not.

Margot Robbie in Pirates reboot

Margot Robbie will reunite with her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, who will pen down the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie. As per reports, the makers are not planning to develop it as a spin-off of the franchise but set it as a wholly original story with fresh characters. The new project is said to be different from the already announced reboot of the franchise and is speculated to feature Karen Gillan.

