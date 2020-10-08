Johnny Depp Reveals Disney Bosses Were "scared To Death" With His Captain Jack Sparrow Act

Johnny Depp has received worldwide recognition for portraying Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. It has become one of the most loved characters over the years, with Depp receiving several acclaims for his act. Now the actor revealed that the producers were initially scared with his depiction of Captain Sparrow.

Johnny Depp reveals Disney producers were “scared to death” with his Captain Sparrow act

In a recent interview with Euronews, Johnny Depp opened up about what Walt Disney Pictures authorities felt when they watched his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow for the first time. He said that the producers were nervous and were afraid that no one from the audiences would understand a word Captain Jack said. The actor recalled that he got phone calls from them asking, ‘Is he drunk? Are you drunk? What’s the thing with his hands?’ as they were “scared to death” with his performances.

However, Johnny Depp mentioned that he was not discouraged in the slightest way with their views, but instead, it fueled him. He stated that he knew if they are worried, he is doing his job right. The actor asserted that when the producers asked him to bring it down, he turned it up, referring to his catchy yet nuisance performance as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp made his debut as Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. He went on to portray the role again for four times in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The actor has garnered immense appreciation for his performances from the viewers across the globe.

After playing the character for around 14 years, Johnny Depp has now been dropped off by Disney Studios. The reason is said to be the lawsuit against the actor filed by his former partner, Amber Heard. The company is also planning a reboot of the popular franchise. A sixth film is in development which will cast a female lady and there is no confirmed news of Depp’s appearance as the beloved character of Captain Jack Sparrow. A spin-off project featuring Margot Robbie as the lead is also in works. Pirates of the Caribbean film series have collectively bought in around $4 billion at the worldwide box office against a budget of $1 billion.

