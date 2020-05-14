Disney Fires Johnny Depp From Pirates Of The Caribbean Because Of THIS Reason

Johnny Depp faced several petitions that got him fired from Pirates of the Caribbean. This came in just after several allegations were imposed upon him by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Several allegations mainly of domestic violence were imposed upon the actor following which several petitions were filed to get him off the Pirates of the Caribbean cast.

Why Disney fired Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean? Will he be back?

Also Read | Shakira Treats Zootopia Fans To A 'Try Everything' Rendition For Disney Family Singalong

According to a news portal, Disney has dropped Johnny Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. This came in four days after Amber Heard, without naming Johnny, testified to being a victim of domestic violence, according to a news portal. Johnny Depp’s lawyer too explained that it was primarily due to the allegations by Amber Heard that Johnny lost his multibillion-dollar franchise. A formal confirmation was made by the Disney chief as he mentioned that Depp will no longer be a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Hamilton Disney Movie Would Be Releasing On Disney+ Way Ahead Of Schedule; Check Details

The chief mentioned that he loved the pirate’s films and wants to give new energy and vitality to it. However, one of the screenwriters of the film confirmed that the studio is looking to create a reboot series. Speaking about Johnny Depp, the writers mentioned that he had a good run with the makers. They added that Johnny has made the character his own and that has garnered him immense fame and recognition. They also added that the movies have been a great experience for them and him. In conclusion, the writers mentioned that if the makers are rebooting the entire franchise, it means the actor did something really good, according to a news portal.

Also Read | 'Mrs America' To 'Sharp Objects' - Disney+ Hotstar Series To Binge Watch Under 24 Hours

Another reason for firing Johnny Depp, according to a news portal, could be the pay that he charges for his films. Disney just could not afford him anymore, according to a news portal. According to another news portal, Johnny Depp’s salary reaches close to $100 million per Pirates film. The previous film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Deadman Tell No tales itself earned a staggering $800 million at the box office approximately. Thus, Disney is looking forward to recasting Johnny Depp and save the expensive fees of the actor, according to the news portal.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Movies That You Can Now Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.