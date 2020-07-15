Hugh Jackman Shares Hilarious 'unseen' Wolverine Footage, Celebrates 20 Years Of X-Men

Hugh Jackman has shared a hilarious fight sequence between Wolverine and himself taken from the sets of X-Men. The actor did this to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the X-Men universe which began in July 2000. The X-Men cast at the time had several prominent actors and went on to become a huge hit. Actors like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Bruce Davison, Rebecca Romijn, Ray Park, and Anna Paquin were part of the X-Men squad. Thus to celebrate this day, Hugh Jackman shared a jovial fight between him and the character which he plays on screen.

Hugh Jackman celebrates 20 years of X-Men

Taking to Instagram, Hugh Jackman shared a series of pictures and videos. In the first video itself, fans were delighted to watch Hugh Jackman battle himself on camera. An action figure of Wolverine from the comics advances towards Hugh Jackman. The actor upon seeing this is caught by laughter and surprise. However, later on, he goes on to throw a couple of punches at the action figure. However, in the video, the action figure Wolverine manages to win by defeating Hugh Jackman. The video ends as Hugh is all smiles as he leaves to continue his shoot. As the video plays, the set from X-Men can be seen in the background and thus fans were delighted to watch this unseen footage.

Later on in the caption, Hugh Jackman mentions that the studio had called him and asked him to get in shape to play Wolverine in 3 weeks. The actor admitted that he overpromised them, however, he defended by saying that perhaps anyone would have done the same thing if they were in his position. Then Hugh continued to congratualte the X-Men film universe for completing 20 years. The actor even added a few hashtags to the post before ending his caption. The X-Men cast, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart and Famke Jansson, recently reunited online and spoke about the good times they had on set. Ryan Reynolds too made a brief surprise appearance on the virtual met up session. Sophie Turner and James McAvoy also appeared in the virtual session for a brief moment as well.

