Hugh Jackman Continues His Feud With Ryan Reynolds With Deadpool-Wolverine Cake

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been frenemies for a long time. Their famous social media feud has been very popular. The actors troll each other mercilessly on social media and keep their fans entertained with their antics. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds had recently called a truce just for a day to participate in the All In challenge.

However, it looks like Hugh Jackman is ready to get into the social media feud yet again. This time, the X-Men actor has not involved Ryan Reynolds, but also a young boy into their feud. Rather than taking pot-shots at Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman has also taken shots at Ryan Reynold’s character Deadpool.

Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds resume their social media feud

Hugh Jackman took to his social media and shared a picture of a young boy who celebrated his birthday recently. The kid had both Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool themed birthday party. The kid has a Wolverine plus Deadpool themed cake and wore a Deadpool T-shirt with a Wolverine mask. 8-year-old Sam might have just reignited the social media feud between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

While posting about the duelling birthday party of the kid, Hugh Jackman tagged Ryan Reynolds. In the post, he mentioned, ‘Sam celebrated his 8th birthday with dueling #wolverine and #deadpool cakes. I think it’s crystal clear who won the battle. Don’t you?’ [sic] Fans on social media seem to be divided between the two. While some wholeheartedly supported Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, others sided with Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ fans enjoy their social media feud and after the post, most of them are waiting to see what Ryan Reynolds has to say. Fans have commented to the post saying that they cannot wait to see how Ryan Reynolds responds to Hugh Jackman’s post. Fans have flooded Hugh Jackman’s social media with comments saying whom they think has won the battle between the cakes.

While calling the truce for the All In Challenge, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a video stated that their feud has been going on for generations. They also revealed the reason behind the feud saying that while one of them decided to launch a gin brand, the other went for coffee. They, however, came to a truce for the good cause saying that only a pandemic can get them to try and co-operate with one another.

Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr_Hadfield, Soccer Superstar, @AshleyLawrence - and just to screw with him... @RealHughJackman. (WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge.) https://t.co/9RKgI0G1X5 pic.twitter.com/pyFG5Agstr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2020

