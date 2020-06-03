When Hugh Jackman Was Almost Fired As Wolverine After Leaving Director Unimpressed

Hugh Jackman is known for multiple movies but he is highly praised for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men series. Hugh Jackman movies include X-Men, Bad Education, Prisoners, The Wolverine, Real Steel, The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, Logan, and many more. The 2000 X-Men film made much news at its release and won millions of hearts. Hugh Jackman won many awards, accolades, and nominations for his role, but did you know the actor was close to being fired from the mega film? Here are further details on when Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine after leaving director, studio head unimpressed with the performance

When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine

In an interview with a leading portal, actor Hugh Jackman opened up on him being almost fired as Wolverine. The actor was on the verge of being fired just five weeks into shooting for the film. Jackman spoke on him being ultra-nervous when the head of the studio pulled him aside at lunch. He was told that the people at the studio were worried as they weren’t seeing on camera what they’d seen in the audition.

Jackman said the director James Mangold, the very next day pulled him aside and told him the exact same thing. Hugh figured that the team was internally talking and was worried that the news of him being fired would come to him just about any minute. At that point, it was the biggest break of his career and the actor was petrified to know about the team's thoughts on his performance.

Jackman said he was furious and went home and complained to his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. He spoke on him unable to accept that he was about to get fired from his first Hollywood movie and the biggest of his career. Jackman also admitted on grumbling to an "Olympic level" to his wife and whining about everyone on the filming team for a long time.

Jackman further spoke on the advice he got from his wife. He spoke about his wife listening patiently to him for an hour and telling him later to stop worrying about everyone. She told him to simply trust himself, go back to his character, and trust his instincts. Jackman also spoke of that gesture being real love to him and how he found hope and strength to go back to the sets once again.

