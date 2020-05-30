James Mangold Discloses Important BTS Details From The Hugh Jackman Film 'Logan'

Hollywood director James Mangold uncovered some interesting behind the scene secrets from the sets of the Hugh Jackman's much-awaited film Logan. As a part of the weekly event ‘Quarantine Watch Party’, the ace director decided to drop some jaw-dropping details of the film. Right from the photos of the cast taken during the prep to the storyboard as well as talking about the final scene of the film, James Mangold spilled it all.

A favorite I took of @RealHughJackman from prep. We just found his look. The way light hits his eye is beautiful. For photographers, I used a very fast lens at f.9. That's why his far eye is soft. Depth of focus less than an inch.



#Logan #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/jgkWxrWyt4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 27, 2020

James Mangold shared a set of black-and-white pictures he took of the Logan movie cast on the set of the film. He also shared a picture with actor Patrick Stewart that he took on the very first day of the production. He also shared a blurry picture of Hugh Jackman which was taken on the day when they shot a very defining scene in the title sequence of the film.

James Mangold stated that Hugh Jackman had to fast to get the desired body for the film. He wrote, ‘DP John Mathieson created brilliant top light. Joel Harlowe & team were make-up. And @RealHughJackman brought the life, intensity -- & the discipline to achieve that body, which, that day was so dramatic, a result of fasting & dehydration.’ [sic]

Here's the 2nd of my favorite shots I took of @RealHughJackman. This was taken on the day we shot the scene of him pushing the slugs out of his body over the sink in the title sequence. #Logan #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/nwkxxoOdGa — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 27, 2020

Here is a shot I did of @RealHughJackman in prep trying to find the look of x24 (Weapon X). Note Hugh has the Logan beard which he would eventually shave before he ever payed X24 in the film. #Logan #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/r3ypNLXTpB — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 27, 2020

While talking about Hugh Jackman’s look for the film, he spoke about how he was not happy with the look unless Hugh Jackman sports a much shorter haircut. Shorter haircut meant that he would have to wear a wig for the part where he plays Logan.

In the post he wrote, ‘We had to figure in prep was how we were going to move Hugh between an X24 look & Logan look during production. I wasn't happy with his X24 look till we cut off all his hair, which of course meant he was gonna have to play Logan in a wig.’ [sic] James Mangold also shared the first three pages of the script of Logan which was written by him, Scott Frank and Michael Green with his audiences.

Logan trivia

To answer an earlier question. Here is a before and after of the smelting plant location. A tribute to what production designers (@audouy) and art departments do. #Logan #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/uf6ixFwil9 — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 28, 2020

James Mangold further revealed that the opening music of the movie was greatly influenced by David Shire'd score for Coppola’s The Conversation. James Mangold shared a picture from his early visualisations of where Logan will hideout. He also revealed that the idea for meeting Charles at a tipped water tower came much later.

James Mangold mentioned, ‘Originally I thought that we'd meet Charles at an abandoned Kentucky distillery where Charles'd be kept in a great tank. Then we moved them south of the border (to service the chase heading north) & got the idea of a tipped water tower.’ [sic] He disclosed how things were not always smooth during the shooting of the film. James Mangold wrote that in some places the lightening transition had to be done with a live light board on stage in the middle of a hurricane in Louisiana.

While sharing some Logan movie Trivia, James Mangold revealed that every scene of Patrick Stewart was shot in Louisiana, while Logan’s hideout was in New Mexico. He wrote, ‘Every shot of @SirPatStew was shot in Louisiana. But the exterior of Logan's hideout was shot in New Mexico months later. So, I had to shoot all his shots months in advance of when we shot the scenes that were built around them.’ [sic]

While talking about how the film had a limited budget, James mangold disclosed how they had to come up with ways to create VFX type of scenes manually. He wrote, ‘Because this film was made for much less than other tent pole films, we had to find new ways to achieve VFX. The psionic attack was largely created by shaking the camera like crazy & then using a shake-reduction app to make the shake disappear but retaining the smeary look.’ [sic]

He also revealed that both Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart improvised in a scene. He wrote, ‘The dinner scene dialogue about Charles being a teacher and Logan being a crummy student was improvised by our brilliant @RealHughJackman and @SirPatStew. In a film of much suffering and loss, we feel the deep love between these men.’ [sic]

Logan Movie Character sketches

In the moments b4 we press play, I just want to thank everyone at https://t.co/2YtReXGlGA for pulling this together. & to say that this film was made w/ care by a team of people who loved the material & each other. Please be kind. #Logan #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/0FmuNqgarM — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 28, 2020

James Mangold also spoke about how he did not want to make a cliché superhero film but wanted to humanise the characters he added that Logan was a film about the essential humanity in Gods. While talking about Logan’s character, James Mangold stated, ‘I wanted the Logan that felt love to be essentially weaker than the version who did not feel anything. Also, I wanted his daughter to have to the final word as the world was her's now.’ [sic]

James Mangold mentioned, ‘I tried to make a film that put us in the shoes of Gods. Frail Gods. So we could feel their disappointment in us. And also their exhaustion. The movie is, for me, undeniably political. About an age when we hide in consumerism, distracted in fantasy, as our real world burns.’ [sic]

He also disclosed the importance of Logan’s daughter in his life. James Mangold wrote, ‘Logan was essentially trying to kill his own past in the end, the dark legacy of Weapon X and all the pain he had caused when he was a killing machine. I felt it had to be the best of himself that crushed this demon. And the best of himself was in the form of his daughter.’ [sic]

