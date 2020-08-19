Hugh Jackman Opines Ryan Reynolds Cannot Play His Iconic Character In 'Wolverine'; Watch

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman appeared in the recent episode of the much-loved TV show, Good Morning America, and reflected on his time working on the hit movie franchise, Wolverine, which first released 20 years ago. During the episode, the host of the show, Michael Strahan asked Hugh Jackman about which actor, other than him, could play his iconic character better in the movie, to which the actor shouted: ‘Not Ryan Reynolds!’. Take a look:

We’re chatting with @RealHughJackman about his Emmy nomination for his performance in #BadEducation, his friendly feud with @VancityReynolds and his first American film Wolverine now streaming on @disneyplus! pic.twitter.com/F5pME3vpYp — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 18, 2020

Hugh speaks about Wolverine

Speaking about the legacy of the Wolverine series, Hugh Jackman confessed that Wolverine was his "first-ever movie in America" and he didn't have high hopes when the film first came out. Adding to the same, Hugh confessed that he used to keep hustling around Los Angeles, doing auditions just to get something if Wolverine failed. Furthermore, the actor said that It still surprises and thrills him, as no one knew he would end up playing the role nine times after the first film’s release.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been engaging in a hilarious social media feud for some time now, with the actor-duo constantly taking digs at each other. Recently, Hugh Jackman reacted to Ryan Reynolds' sarcastic jibe at his big Emmy Nomination. Take a look:

Hugh on the professional front

Hugh shot to prominence with his performance in Les Miserables. Starring Hugh, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles, Les Misérables is set in 19th-century France and follows the story of Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole. Valjean agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter and his decision changes their lives forever. Meanwhile, Hugh will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Reminiscence, which follows the story of a scientist, who discovers a way to relive his past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love.

