Hugh Jackman Reveals He Is 'more Closer' To Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Due To Lockdown

In an interview with a leading news daily, actor Hugh Jackman spoke about his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness and remarked that the COVID-19 lockdown in the US has brought him closer to his wife ‘than ever before’. Adding to the same, Hugh Jackman explained that the couple had never spent so much time together before. Recalling the first time he met Deborra Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman shared that he got his first job after drama school and back then, Deborra was a huge star.

Hugh was smitten by Deborra from the start

Jackman revealed that he met Deborra for the first time in a car, which was sent by the production company and she unlocked her seatbelt and turned around to greet Hugh Jackman. The actor mentioned that he was smitten by her from the start. Back in March, the actor spoke about marriage in an interview with a news tabloid and remarked that ‘the longer it goes, the better it gets’. Hugh Jackman recently made to the news when he joined actor Anne Hathaway for a virtual Les Miserables reunion for a show, which featured the actors sharing their experiences about working with each other in the movie.

During the virtual sit-down, Anne Hathaway jokingly aimed a jibe at Hugh Jackman for making her believe that hosting the Oscars would be easy. Speaking about the same, Anne Hathaway continued that Hugh did an amazing job and was very chill at rehearsals. Speaking about Les Miserables, the two stars remembered the time when Jackman predicted that Hathaway's portrayal of Fantine would earn her an Oscar. Recalling her time with Jackman on set, Hathaway explained that Hugh was 'charming and unflappable'.

Hugh on the professional front

Hugh shot to prominence with his performance in Les Miserables. Starring Hugh, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles, Les Misérables is set in 19th-century France and follows the story of Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole. Valjean agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter and his decision changes their lives forever. Meanwhile, Hugh will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Reminiscence, which follows the story of a scientist, who discovers a way to relive his past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love.

