Hugh Jackman reveals the person behind his long feud with Ryan Reynolds

One of Hollywood’s much talked about feud between stars Huge Jackman and Ryan Reynolds finally gets a new name involved behind the online spat. The third person is none other than Ryan’s ex-wife Scarlett Johansson. The two prominent stars have been jokingly slamming and trolling each other on social media.

Hugh Jackman revales the person behind his feud with Ryan Reynolds

As per reports, in an interview, Jackman took a walk down the memory lane and narrated the beginning of the funny feud. But when the 51-year-old was asked how the fight between the two started, he had to take a pause and think about it. Recalling the old days, Jackman reportedly said that it has gone back so long now and it's a classic sign where the feud has gone so long that one does not even remember the reason behind it.

Jackman reportedly explained how he had started teasing Reynolds over his marriage to Scarlett Johansson then. According to reports, the two got hitched in 2008 before Reynolds married wife Blake Lively in 2012.

How Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds involved in a spat

Continuing with his story, Jackman reportedly said that he met Reynolds on Wolverine, and he used to move around with Reynolds because Jackman was very close friends with Scarlett and she had just married Ryan. So whenever Ryan used to pay her a visit on the sets, Jackman was very protective of her friend and warned Ryan to better maintain good behaviour with Scarlett. Since then the two stars started ribbing each other. Jackman also narrated the time when Ryan called him out, and even tried to manipulate him through social media to do what he always wanted.

Nowadays, the two stars leave no stone unturned to criticize each other on social media. As per reports, Jackman is now planning as to how he can get Reynolds back. Jackman is trying to keep a healthy feud between the two and reportedly said that he tries to limit the spatting to five hours a day. Looking back into his records, he feels that things get unhealthy if they are done too much.

